Volleyball, Playoffs: Milan shuts down Scandicci, Wednesday the ‘beautiful’ to go to the final

Vero Volley evens the score with a great block test. Saturday the winner against Conegliano in race-1 for the Scudetto at PalaVerde
We have to wait until Wednesday evening to find out who Conegliano’s opponent will be in the championship final which begins on Saturday at the Palaverde.
Milan-Scandicci 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21)
It will take time (Wednesday in Florence) to get to know the challenger of Imoco Conegliano in the Scudetto final. Milan resurrects and tames Scandicci, going beyond the difficulties, pushed by the almost 4000 spectators of the Monza Arena. A match with an alternating trend ends 3-1, in which however the character of Orro and his companions never fails. Milan dominates at the block (17-9, 7 from Folie), finds 18 points from Thompson, but the well-deserved MVP is Larson, guide on the pitch and monumental in every aspect of the game. For Scandicci 26 (but also 9 blocks suffered) by Antropova and 17 by Zhu. We start again from the same formations of match-1. Gaspari starts with Orro-Thompson diagonally, Sylla-Larson spikers, Stevanovic-Folie in the center, Parochial free. Barbolini replies with Di Iulio directed opposite Antropova, Zhu and Pietrini in the band, Washington and Belien in the center with Merlo free. Scandicci is uncertain at the start, Milan is determined, so the locals go ahead 12-7 with 4 blocks (and 4 direct opponent errors). Savino del Bene regains order, but Orro and her teammates hit the block a lot and defend accordingly, keeping the advantage. Small uncertainty on 24-20, with the guests halving the gap, before Larson closes 25-22 for 1-0, with 6 points from the usual Thompson. As in game 1, the Tuscans respond by attacking their opponents in the serve. Scandicci escapes until 7-13, when Antropova loses (6 points in the fraction up to there), due to an ankle problem landing on Stysiak’s foot (who recently joined for Thompson). The inertia changes (even if Antropova will return shortly after), because Milan returns to block and defend and lets itself be carried away by Larson, as well as by another good entry by Begic (for Sylla).
The final begins on Saturday
—
From 9-17, immediate break of 5-0, followed by a 6-0 which makes Milanop put his head forward (21-20). Barbolini empties the bench (inside Yao, Alberti and Sorokaite), Zhu and Antropova get the guests back in motion and Antropova closes 23-25 for a 1-1 draw. Gaspari confirms only Stysiak, Barbolini Alberti and Yao on the field. The rhythms drop and the errors increase, but the teams go hand in hand. Orro (not always precise) successfully searches for Folie, while the Tuscans always rely on Antropova. From 13 all, break of 5-1 (2 blocks by Folie) and Barbolini recalls Di Iulio and Belien. At 22-16 it seems done, but another local blackout on Antropova’s serve, and Scandicci equalized with a 0-6. At the worst moment, Vero Volley pulls out its nails, and with Thompson (returned for Styisak), Orro blocks Zhu and the usual Larson closes 25-22, moving up to 2-1. Back on the pitch Scandicci seems to have more energy, and escapes 2-6 and 4-10. The Tuscans are more lucid, but Vero Volley relies on Thompson to equalize at 14, with Castillo (for Zhu) on one side and Begic again (for Sylla). Scandicci is without strength and Milan continues to bite at the block, and the 4-0 break (2 by Begic) from 17 all is decisive to close 25-21 and 3-1, postponing any discussion to game-3, scheduled for Wednesday in Florence.
April 30 – 11.11pm
© breaking latest news