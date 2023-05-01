Volleyball, Playoffs: Milan shuts down Scandicci, Wednesday the ‘beautiful’ to go to the final

We have to wait until Wednesday evening to find out who Conegliano’s opponent will be in the championship final which begins on Saturday at the Palaverde.

Milan-Scandicci 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21)

It will take time (Wednesday in Florence) to get to know the challenger of Imoco Conegliano in the Scudetto final. Milan resurrects and tames Scandicci, going beyond the difficulties, pushed by the almost 4000 spectators of the Monza Arena. A match with an alternating trend ends 3-1, in which however the character of Orro and his companions never fails. Milan dominates at the block (17-9, 7 from Folie), finds 18 points from Thompson, but the well-deserved MVP is Larson, guide on the pitch and monumental in every aspect of the game. For Scandicci 26 (but also 9 blocks suffered) by Antropova and 17 by Zhu. We start again from the same formations of match-1. Gaspari starts with Orro-Thompson diagonally, Sylla-Larson spikers, Stevanovic-Folie in the center, Parochial free. Barbolini replies with Di Iulio directed opposite Antropova, Zhu and Pietrini in the band, Washington and Belien in the center with Merlo free. Scandicci is uncertain at the start, Milan is determined, so the locals go ahead 12-7 with 4 blocks (and 4 direct opponent errors). Savino del Bene regains order, but Orro and her teammates hit the block a lot and defend accordingly, keeping the advantage. Small uncertainty on 24-20, with the guests halving the gap, before Larson closes 25-22 for 1-0, with 6 points from the usual Thompson. As in game 1, the Tuscans respond by attacking their opponents in the serve. Scandicci escapes until 7-13, when Antropova loses (6 points in the fraction up to there), due to an ankle problem landing on Stysiak’s foot (who recently joined for Thompson). The inertia changes (even if Antropova will return shortly after), because Milan returns to block and defend and lets itself be carried away by Larson, as well as by another good entry by Begic (for Sylla).