Piazza Affari closed up with a sprint by TIM and Poste

Convinced purchases even today in Piazza Affari. At the end of the day, the Ftse Mib index scored + 0.93% at 21,518 points, far from the intraday highs reached in the area of ​​21,827. The driving effect of the better-than-expected accounts coming from the US learning season continues. After yesterday’s strong Bank of America numbers, today it was Goldman Sachs’ turn. The Stars and Stripes investment bank reported eps down sharply (to $ 8.25 versus $ 14.93 last year), but better than consensus estimates, as did revenue.

In the front row today on the Ftse Mib the TIM stock (+ 6.36% to 18.90 euros) in the wake of the rumor of the possible re-emergence of an operation on the entire telecommunications led by the CVC private equity fund in agreement with Vivendi and the government. CVC, according to what was indicated by MF, would then intend to accelerate the execution of the plan already partially outlined by the CEO Pietro Labriola.

Poste (+ 3.63%) and Intesa (+ 3.43%) are also doing very well today, with the latter regaining the 1.80 euro area, on the highs at around one month.

Among the big names on the Milanese list, Enel’s positive streak (+ 1.02% to € 4.258) is lengthening, further moving away from the multi-year lows reached in the middle of last week. According to what Il Messaggero reports today, Enel is in talks with some large Italian banks for a 16 billion revolving credit facility to cover the risk associated with futures contracts stipulated for expensive energy. The loan, adds the Roman daily, should have coverage of the Sace guarantee at 70% with a duration of 18 months. Among the banks involved there would be Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit with five billion each, while Banco Bpm, Bper and also Cdp with a contribution of two billion each. “This is positive news, which secures the availability of liquidity in the event of excessive upward fluctuations in the gas market (which in any case has halved since the August peaks, significantly reducing the problem of collateral)”, comments Equita.

