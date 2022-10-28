Home Business Piazza Affari closes down, Eni runs in the wake of the accounts
Piazza Affari closes down, Eni runs in the wake of the accounts



Final week with a minus sign for equities with the Ftse Mib closing down 0.27% to 22,529 points, interrupting the streak of 4 consecutive positive sessions. Markets pay for disappointing numbers from tech giant Amazon with quarterly revenues and guidance that missed expectations, while Apple held up well despite its weaker fourth-quarter outlook. Europe is also worried by the new surge in inflation in Italy (+ 11.9% yoy in October), France and Germany.

Among the worst securities of the day stands STM (-2.22%) which continues to pay duty after the cold reception of the market to the accounts released on the eve. Nexi also hurt with a decline of around 4%. Moncler (-2.31%) and Tenaris (-3.16%) are also in business today.

On the other hand, a very positive day for ENI (+ 1.69% to 13.13 euros) which communicated the figures for the third quarter which showed an adjusted net profit of 3.73 billion, higher than market expectations.

