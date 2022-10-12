Home Business Piazza Affari closes down even today, Leonardo and Tenaris sink
Business

Piazza Affari closes down even today, Leonardo and Tenaris sink

by admin

Piazza Affari is also down today. At the end of the day, the Ftse Mib recorded a decrease of 1.27% to 20,466 points, returning close to the annual lows. On the markets, fears related to the recession are increasing even if the US president Joe Biden said he does not foresee a recession for the US or at most very mild. Yesterday, the new forecasts on world GDP growth from the IMF, the International Monetary Fund, indicate a weaker global economy in 2023, noting that the ‘worst is yet to come’.

On the macro front, US producer prices turned out to be higher than expected in September, thus reinforcing expectations of a still aggressive Fed in raising rates. Tomorrow it will be the September reading of inflation.

In the Piazza Affari parterre, oil stocks were weak today with Tenarsi at -4.69%, Saipem -4.05% and ENI -1.5%. TIM is also struggling today (-2.7% to € 0.1713) at new historical lows after CDP and Macquarie said in recent days that they need more time to prepare their offer for the fixed network.

Leonardo was also among the worst players today at -4.72%.

See also  Set a revenue target of more than 1.2 billion yuan for prefabricated dishes, and receive a letter of concern from Sixth Lianpan Delis - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

NVIDIA RTX 4090 Ti specification exposure: 20% higher...

Italian candies are worth 750 million euros and...

The net inflow of funds in the two...

Trading: this is how expensive bills impact on...

Bank of Korea Raises Rates by Another 50bps...

Professional training, warning of operators: “Goal is at...

Markets, global credit falls for S&P indicate deeper...

Spot gold’s decline slows down, waiting for the...

Amazon will raise the salaries of Italian workers....

The international gold price stopped falling but the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy