Last night Lazio published the half-yearly report. From the document – mandatory for companies listed on the stock exchange – news emerged with respect to the contractual terms of three players. Alessio Furlanettoformer Primavera goalkeeper, currently on loan to Renate, André Andersonmidfielder who moved to the San Paolo on a temporary basis since last April, e Adam Marusic they all extended their agreement with the Biancoceleste until 2025.

In particular, for the full-back of Sarri’s group it is a new extension of the bond with the club. In fact, about a year and a half ago, the signature had arrived until 2024. The deadline is therefore now postponed for a further year.

