Saipem shares shine in Piazza Affari: they exceed 1.51 (+4.86%)

Jerome Powell’s balanced rhetoric supports stock exchanges. The head of the Fed has forecast a marked decline in inflation in 2023 while confirming the need for further interest rate hikes after the robust data on the US labor market released on Friday they feared In Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib gains 0.38% approaching 28,000 which represents strong resistance. In the rest of the Old Continent Frankfurt rose by 0.69%, Paris by 0.46% and Amsterdam by 0.15%. Among the most widely published Milanese titles Banco Bpm loses 2.07% despite the 2022 accounts being better than forecasts and the upward revision of the estimates for the next few years.

Unicredit struggles to pass the €18 threshold, Saipem confirms its positive results

It stays below parity too UniCredit (-0.66%), which collides with the strong technical resistance in the €18 area and Iveco (-0.53%), while confirming the positive trend Saipem (+4.8%). Purchases also on Inwit (+1.91%) and Stmicroelectronics (+1.63%). On the foreign exchange market, the euro regains its level at 1.07 dollars after Powell and is indicated at 1.0749 after the lows for one month at 1.0690 yesterday. On the energy front, the price of oil rose slightly: the March future on the Wti rose by 0.44% to 77.48 dollars a barrel while Brent registered +0.33% to 83.97 dollars. The price of natural gas on the TTF platform in Amsterdam rose by 1.25% to 56.1 euros per megawatt hour. An advantage for Piazza Affari

CONNECTED

Reuters reports that the Spanish banking group would have chosen Nexi to sell the payments sector with an offer of around 400 million euros. According to Reuters, Sabadell has a market share of 16.9% in Spain. The other companies in the running for the asset, based on what emerged in the previous months, were Worldline, Fiserv, PayPal, Fidelity, Network International. Banco Sabadell’s assets in digital payments would allow Nexi to expand its presence to a relevant European market such as Spain while today Nexi has significant presences in Italy, Germany, Greece, Poland and Scandinavia. Websim’s recommendation on Nexi is INTERESTING, target price at 11.40 euros.

FOS

It closed 2022 with double-digit revenue growth. This is what emerges from the latest data communicated by the company, and not subject to auditing. Turnover stands at approximately 22.4 million euros, +51% compared to 14.8 million euros in 2021. The adjusted Net Financial Position of the Group as at 31 December 2022 is cash positive for 1.5 million euros, of which cash and cash equivalents for 9.7 million euros, compared to the figure as at 31 December 2021 as cash positive for 1.7 million euros .