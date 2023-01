Listen to the audio version of the article

The electrification macrotrend also indicates the line in Piazza Affari. One of the first IPOs of the year on Euronext Milan is EuroGroup Laminations, a company active in the design, production and distribution of stators and rotors for electric motors and generators. The transaction – explains the company in a note – will involve newly issued ordinary shares of up to 250 million euros, resulting from a capital increase, and existing ordinary shares put up for sale by some shareholders…