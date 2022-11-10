Home Business Piazza Affari galvanized by US inflation, the leap of Stm and Enel
Euphoric Thursday for Piazza Affari which extends the streak of increases of the last sessions by updating the highs to over 5 months. The Ftse Mib index closed a + 2.58% at 24,394.28 points. US inflation is in the spotlight today, which slowed further in October. The US consumer price index slowed in October to + 7.7% yoy from 8.2% (consensus was 7.9%), while core inflation slows from 6.6% to 6.3% (consensus was 6.5%). These findings fuel hopes of an early end to the Fed’s current round of interest rate hikes.

Positive reaction to the drop in inflationary pressures especially for tech stocks (+ 9.6% Nexi and + 7.9% Stm) and utilities (+ 4% Enel, + 3.1% Terna and + 4.7% A2A) . In the Piazza Affari parterre, Poste Italiane rose (+ 4.3%) which in the first 9 months of the year saw net profit jump by 21.4% to 1.4 billion.

Exploit today also for TIM (+ 5.2%) in the wake of the accounts of the third quarter of 2022. The group led by Pietro Labriola in the quarter saw service revenues amounting to € 3.7 billion, an increase of 3% compared to to what was achieved in the same period of 2021 and beating the estimates of analysts who for the third quarter estimated a value of € 3.67 billion. Organic Ebitda for the group amounted to 4.5 billion euros in the first nine months, while the trend improves on a quarterly basis. The company reports that it has reached 90% of the cost containment targets for the whole of 2022. The estimates for 2022 presented in the half-year results have been confirmed.

Snam was also positive (+ 2%) which reported an adjusted net profit of the group of 932 million euros (-0.6%) in the first 9 months of 2022 and confirmed the guidance on net profit for 2022 at at least 1.13 billion euros. EUR.

Among the minus signs are oil stocks such as Saipem (-3.4%) and Tenaris (-4.1%).

