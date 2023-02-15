Home Business Piazza Affari is not afraid of inflation but rates will rise significantly V&A
Piazza Affari is not afraid of inflation but rates will rise significantly V&A

Piazza Affari and the European stock exchanges positive but the ECB wants to bring rates to 3.5%

European stock exchanges positive in the final unlike the US lists on the day of inflation slightly above the estimates in January. A fact that, according to experts, could induce the Fed to further rate hikes to stop the price run. The same strategy in Europe even if the decline in inflation is more marked. Gabriel Makhloufa member of the ECB board, said that rates will go to 3.50% and no cuts this yearto bring inflation back within the target.

She confirms herself as queen Madrid (+0.7%), followed by Milano (+0,4%), Paris (+0,37%), London (+0,27%) e Frankfurt (+0.22%). In Piazza Affari in light Tenaris (+2.05%) on the eve of the accounts, supported by analysts’ estimates, while Saipem (+1,84%) rebounds after Monday’s slide probably caused by the sale of some of the banks in the consortium which had guaranteed the capital increase in the summer.

THE VERY HOT DAY IN PIAZZA AFFARI

LEONARDO/FINCANTIERI

NATO intends to increase defense spending levels to “at least 2%”, BUY. Leonardo closed at €10.11 (+0.8%). Fincantieri €0.65 (+0.5%).

DRUMS:

Golden cross for technical analysis, a sign of strength to follow. It closed at €7.98 (+1.01%).

BONDS

The spread is down to 178 basis points, with the Italian 10-year yield at 4.2% on the secondary market.

ENERGIA

PETROLIUM

Decline of 1.9%. The Biden administration has intention to put 26 million barrels up for sale of its strategic reserves with deliveries estimated between April and June. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency.

See also  Actions Technology Announces Online Issuance Winning Rate_ Securities Times

GAS

It rose by 2% to 52.70 euros per mWh, on the lows since December 2021.

CURRENCIES

Euro appreciated to 1.0765 against the dollar.

ORO

At $1,859 an ounce+0,4%.

