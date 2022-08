Piazza Affari begins the first session of the week with a rise of 0.7% to 22.673 points. Our benchmark index is pushed upwards by Saipem, the best stock, the oil sector company gains 2.8% followed by another stock in the energy sector, Tenaris + 1.5%.

Spread between the BTP / Bund starts the day at 211bps, the yield of the ten-year BTP at 3.0%.