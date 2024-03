Piazza Affari is under pressure, with the reference index Ftse Mib losing 0.86%, to around 30,064 points, mainly weighed down by the securities of Italian banks, which remain the worst on the list.

Banco BPM recorded a decline of more than 4%, while Bper and MPS lost more than 3%. UniCredit stock leaves 2.80% on the ground, Intesa SanPaolo drops 1.40%. Among the best stocks in the Ftse Mib, the increases in FinecoBank, Interpump and Pirelli stand out.

