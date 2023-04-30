Home » Piazza Affari still stops at 28,000 points: is a new test possible?
Piazza Affari still stops at 28,000 points: is a new test possible?

Piazza Affari still stops at 28,000 points: is a new test possible?

Piazza Affari worst international list (-2.4%) – Now the focus on central banks

A mixed week for the international stock exchanges where US stocks are once again protagonists with the Nasdaq 100 up by 1.8%, thanks to the quarterly tech reports, and the S&P 500 by 0.9 percent. In Europe Dax moved little (+0.2%) while Milan leaves 2.4% on the ground, weighed down by the banks. resulting in the worst international list. In terms of appointments, in the next few days the spotlight will be on central banks with the decisions of the Fed (Wednesday) and ECB (Thursday) on rates: a new tightening is probable…

