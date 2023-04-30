Labor decree: today the Meloni-union summit at Palazzo Chigi. Tomorrow the launch in CDM

Italia Meloni replies to Landini: is it harmful to work on May 1st? Then no Concertone. Schlein: the government wants to increase precariousness

Uphill confrontation between government and trade unions on new work decree. Cgil, Cisl and Uil are expected in the late afternoon of Sunday 30 April, at Palazzo Chigi, by the premier Giorgia Meloni in view of the launch of the package which will be examined by the Council of Ministers convened for Monday 1st May. The government expects “a positive response” from the acronyms, as explained by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursospeaking on “Il caffè della Domenica” on Radio 24. But the messages that have arrived from the unions in the last few hours seem to go in a completely different direction.

Meloni: harmful to work on May 1st? And the concert?

The decision to approve the measure on Labor Day is also causing discussion. An “act of arrogance and offense towards the workers” commented Maurizio Landini, secretary of the CGIL. To which Meloni replied: “incomprehensible” words, he said, “I think it is a good sign, however, for those of us who are privileged, to honor with our commitment, on this day of celebration, the workers and the answers they await . And I would like to remind Landini’s secretary that on May 1st there are many people working, from waiters to doctors, from the forces of order to the technicians who allow the concert to take place in Piazza San Giovanni». So, he concludes, «if Landini really thinks it’s harmful to work on May 1st, then the triple concert should be organized on another day. We don’t think so and we respect the triple initiative, just as we ask for respect for our work”.

Bombers: Cdm May Day is an act of propaganda

“It is an act of propaganda” replies the leader of the UIL, Pier Paolo Bombardieri. “In the method: there is a problem, the Government is summoning us tonight at 7 pm on a decree on which it will probably not be possible to make changes”, says the guest of Mezz’ora in più on RaiTre. Perhaps, he adds – it is because “it is annoying that the narration” on May Day, “is made only by the unions”, the Government “trying to go concurrently. It is a legitimate act but it is an act of propaganda.

How many of the measures envisaged in the work decree, Uil says no to the intervention on fixed-term contracts and income of citizens. Intervening on the causes of fixed-term contracts, says the secretary general Pier Paolo Bombardieri, “will create more precariousness”. And also on the cancellation of the basic income, the answer of the Uil leader is no: «It must be remodulated in the part concerning active labor policies. As in all of Europe we must maintain a level of support for those in need. The poor have doubled, inequalities are increasing”.

Landini (Cgil): unusual to be called up on a Sunday evening

The government’s latest choices had attracted Landini’s criticisms. “I find it strange that in recent months there has not been the possibility of discussing anything with us and then we are summoned on Sunday evening to explain what they will do the next day at the Council of Ministers”, said the number one of the CGIL speaking on Saturday Rai 3. “This is not the respectful method of dealing with trade union organisations”.

Sbarra (Cisl): the government recognizes the value of social dialogue

The convocation in the Cesarini area did not even please Luigi Sbarra, general secretary of the Cigl. The government, he explained in an interview with La Stampa, “must change its approach by recognizing the value of social dialogue”. A “wide-ranging measure of this nature”, such as the work package, “needs in-depth analysis and a serious discussion with the social partners, which has not happened so far, and I am also thinking of other important issues, starting with the tax delegation. Not to mention the tables that have been stopped for months on social security and safety at work ».

Stronger cut of the tax and contribution wedge

At Palazzo Chigi, therefore, the prime minister will illustrate the measures contained in the new provision which, based on the drafts circulated in the last few hours, as anticipated today by the Sole 24 Ore, should contain a more substantial cut in the tax and social security wedge than expected. In fact, the bar should rise by another four points for the July-November period: the discount will be seven points for gross wages up to 25 thousand euros and six points up to 35 thousand euros.

The farewell to the basic income

The new decree should then sanction the farewell to the basic income with the debut, from 1 January 2024, of the inclusion allowance, as a measure to combat poverty, aimed at families in which there are disabled, minors or over-60s and which can reach 500 euros per month, to which add 280 euros if the nucleus lives in rent. It will be disbursed for eighteen months and can be renewed, after a one-month stop, for further periods of twelve months.

The squeeze on the benefit for the employable

The draft also contains a tightening of the benefit for the employable: for them the activation tool for work will be activated from 1 September 2023, in which training with participation in courses becomes mandatory. It will be 350 euros and for a maximum of twelve months, non-renewable. An intervention on fixed-term contracts is also on the way, with fewer constraints on the reasons for renewals beyond the year (they are not required up to twelve months): according to the latest draft, the reasons are entrusted to collective agreements or, in the absence of the contractual provision, identified by the parties for technical, organizational or production needs.

Schlein: the government wants to increase precariousness

The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein goes on the attack on the government’s choices: “We are tired of seeing the pockets of poor and precarious work that condemn young men and women, especially in the south, to unbearable precariousness, which tomorrow Meloni’s government wants further increase by strengthening the use of fixed-term contracts and extending vouchers, the most vulgar form of employment contracts”. From Ragusa Schlein relaunches the theme of the minimum wage.

