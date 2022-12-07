Home Business Piazza Affari weak after the sales on Wall Street. Ftse Mib slightly moved close to parity
Business

Piazza Affari weak after the sales on Wall Street. Ftse Mib slightly moved close to parity

by admin

In Piazza Affari, I start on parity for the Ftse Mib index which is currently at 24,271 points, up fractionally by 0.19%% and with trading volumes declining. In this sense, the main indexes, including the Italian one, continue to weigh on the growing fears of recession combined with the expectation of understanding the extent of the rise in interest rates in the next meetings of the central banks (scheduled for next week).

Within the main basket of Piazza Affari, utilities stand out with Italgas currently up by 1.4%, followed by Hera and Enel respectively up by 1.59% and 0.8%.

On the contrary, sales on Nexi (-0.5%), Eni (-0.7%) and Saipem (-0.4%; while the worst stock after 20 minutes of trading is Tenaris which is down by 1% in the wake of the weakness in oil prices.

Among the appointments on the calendar today we mention retail sales for Italy, but also a focus on the final data on the GDP of the Euro area. Finally, the rate decisions by the central banks of Canada, India, Poland and Brazil will also need to be monitored.

