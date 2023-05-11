Piazza della Loggia, from the Gup of Brescia stop the government: it will not be a civil party

Piazza della Loggia, the Gup stops the government: it will not be a civil party

The Gup of Brescia has rejected the civil action of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the proceeding against Roberto Zorzi for the Piazza della Loggia massacre. According to what breaking latest news learns from legal sources, one of the reasons of government exclusion from the trial is that the civil action was presented late.

On March 23, the Presidency of the Council announced that it had not received the preliminary hearing schedule after failing to appear at the first hearing of the proceeding against Marco Toffaloni, a minor at the time of the events and for this reason accused before the Court of minors. Subsequently, in a note he had communicated that he would present an application for remission in terms of the judges in order to be able to be a civil party, which the state lawyers then did.

Today the judge rejected it in the hearing against Roberto Zorzi, who was instead of age at the time of the massacre and is therefore being judged by the ‘ordinary’ Court. According to the new investigation by the Brescia prosecutor’s office, Roberto Zorzi and Marco Toffaloni were the material executors of the massacre of black terrorism which on 20 May 1974 caused eight deaths and over a hundred injuries during an anti-fascist trade union demonstration in Piazza della Loggia.

