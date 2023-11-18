Pictures show Musk’s “Starship” rocket exploding during a test flight

The SpaceX “Starship” took off for its second test flight from Orbital Launch Pad 1 at the company’s Starbase Facility shortly after 7 a.m. on November 18, 2023. picture alliance / newscom | JOE MARINO

With a total height of 120 meters, Elon Musk’s “Starship” is larger than the Statue of Liberty and the most powerful rocket system ever built in space history.

But the rocket system was also unable to successfully complete its second test flight. Both rocket stages exploded shortly after takeoff from the spaceport.

Images from the space company’s livestream show what the launch of the rocket system and the subsequent explosion looked like.

Elon Musk’s “Starship” rocket system was also unable to successfully complete its second test flight. Both rocket stages of the unmanned “Starship” exploded on Saturday shortly after takeoff from the spaceport in the US state of Texas, as commentators on the live stream from space company SpaceX announced.

Explosions of three different Starship prototypes, using on-site photos and screenshots from SPadre.com livestreams. Gene Blevins/Reuters; SPadre.com

During the first test flight in April, a “Starship” exploded shortly after take-off – but at least a few more milestones were achieved in this test: the two rocket stages separated a few minutes after take-off. The lower rocket stage exploded shortly afterwards and did not land in the Gulf of Mexico as planned. The upper rocket stage continued to fly for a while. But then it was said that it too had exploded. Actually, it should have continued to rise and land in the Pacific after around an hour and a half.

A screenshot from SpaceX’s live stream shows Starship taking off on its second attempt into space. SpaceX

In mid-April, a “Starship” set off for an unmanned test launch for the first time – and four minutes later exploded and shattered. Billionaire Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX developed and built the “Starship” rocket system, did not see this as a setback, but as an “exciting test launch”.

After the first failed test launch, the US aviation regulator called for improvements

The US aviation authority FAA had investigated the incident and called for numerous improvement measures as a condition for such a next test start. SpaceX announced that it had implemented numerous improvements and changes. The FAA then gave the green light.

The “Starship” – consisting of the approximately 70 meter long “Super Heavy” booster and the approximately 50 meter long upper stage, also called “Starship” – is intended to enable manned missions to the Moon and Mars. The system is designed so that the spacecraft and rocket can be reused after returning to Earth. The system, which is around 120 meters long in total, will be able to transport well over 100 tons of cargo in the future. NASA wants to take astronauts to the moon with the “Starship”. SpaceX hopes to one day get to Mars.

with dpa/jel

Share this: Facebook

X

