Pingyin County Opens Characteristic Industry Center and Alibaba Warehouse

PINGYIN COUNTY – On June 28, the Pingyin County Characteristic Industry Public Service Center and the Alibaba Digital Village Origin Warehouse officially opened. This new facility aims to support and promote the development of the county’s characteristic industries through e-commerce.

The service center, built as a key e-commerce platform and incubator, is designed to integrate Pingyin County’s characteristic product resources and enhance the construction of the county’s characteristic industry system. It will rely on Alibaba’s digital village business system to integrate e-commerce platform resources and introduce high-quality MCN institutions and anchor teams. The center will also provide talent training and host live e-commerce activities.

Pingyin County is known for being a national comprehensive demonstration county for the entry of e-commerce into rural areas. The county’s two characteristic industries are rose and donkey-hide gelatin. The establishment of the Pingyin County Characteristic Industry Public Service Center and Alibaba’s digital rural warehouse is expected to greatly benefit these industries and promote their growth. This move is a significant step towards building a robust system for Pingyin County’s characteristic industries and creating a thriving e-commerce environment.

In recent years, Pingyin County has actively embraced the opportunities brought by e-commerce development. The focus has been on supporting and guiding the growth of the characteristic rose industry, cultivating market players, strengthening brand building, and improving supporting facilities. As a result, the impact of internet celebrity e-commerce economic empowerment on industry development has become increasingly evident. For three consecutive years, online sales of rose products have accounted for more than 50%, propelling the industry’s growth in the digital landscape.

The Pingyin County Characteristic Industry Public Service Center and Alibaba Digital Village Origin Warehouse are collaborative efforts involving the Pingyin County Characteristic Industry Development Center, Pingyin Rose Development Co., Ltd., Alibaba Digital Village, and other units. With this new facility, Pingyin County aims to further enhance its e-commerce landscape, promote the characteristic industries, and drive popular online sales.

This initiative signifies Pingyin County’s commitment to embracing modern business practices and leveraging e-commerce as a catalyst for economic growth and rural revitalization. The opening of the public service center and digital warehouse is expected to have a positive and long-lasting impact on the county’s characteristic industries and its overall development.

