Pirelli: Bruno leaves, Camfin candida Tronchetti and Casaluci

Pirelli: Bruno leaves, Camfin nominates Tronchetti and Casaluci for board of directors

(Teleborsa) – Faith will indicate Marco Tronchetti Provera and Andrea Casaluci for the roles, respectively, of Executive Vice President and CEO of Pirelli. The same company announces it also in reference after the rumors about the resignation of Giorgio Bruno.

Camfin will proceed to designate its four candidates, including those indicated above, to Marco Polo International Italy for the purpose of their inclusion in the list that it will present to the Pirelli shareholders’ meeting, to be called by 31 July 2023 for the renewal of the Board of

Administration.

Following this meeting, the board of directors of Pirelli will meet to proceed with the appointment of corporate offices, including those indicated above.

Giorgio Bruno, Camfin confirms in the note, since June 2021 deputy CEO of Pirelli, “has expressed his willingness to conclude his mandate as a member of the Board of Directors to devote himself to his own entrepreneurial activities and consequently his unwillingness to be indicated as CEO of Pirelli ”.

