West Bank attack: 4 Israelis killed at gas station near Nablus

Four Israelis were killed in the attack a gunshots occurred at a service station EliJewish settlement near Nablusin West Bank. Four other people, medical sources said, were transported to hospital in different conditions. The army confirmed that the “terrorists opened fire at the gas station”.

The attack would have occurred with with automatic weaponsaccording to the website Jerusalem Post. According to the newspaper, during the firefight one of the “terrorists” was hit and killedwhile one was taken manhunt to find the other perpetrators. The settlement authorities asked the inhabitants to stay at home and to follow the provisions of the security forces.

It is not the first day of clashes in the West Bank, where on Monday a Palestinian was killed byIsraeli army in the village of Hussainnear Bethlehem. The 20-year-old shot died in hospital after being injured “from bullets to the head”. The He died – then quoting Palestinian security sources – he added that two other people were injured in the clashes and that the Israeli army carried out a arrest.

