Golf, the Pif fund invests to merge Liv, Pga Tour and Pd Wolrd Tour. Video

Il June 6, 2023 the official announcement. The Pif fund (Public Investment Fund) will make a major capital investment to facilitate the growth of a new circuit of golf: a merger between Liv Golf, Pga Tour and DP World Tour. A reorganization of world golf is underway that silences years of lawsuits and disputes between players. What will be the future of golf? At the center are the expansionist aims also in the sport ofSaudi Arabia whose ultimate goal, as well as the intermediate one of become more and more an actor in international sporting eventsit seems is to do grow the tourism sector counting on a coast of 1700 km where many golf courses will be born. Golf is the latest investment of the Pif fund after the football, F1 and boxing. The sovereign wealth fund is headed by the Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a hierarchical structure that sees Pif Yasir as chairman and governor of the fund Al – Rumayyan, simultaneously chairman of Aramcoof the Newcastle (Premier League team) and del Golf Saudi which it controls in turn la Lega araba Life Golf whose CEO is the former player Greg Norman, for all the white shark. This merger agreement also includes the other two circuits, the American one (Pga tour) and the European one (DP World Tour). They await changes starting in 2024the year in which a will be redesigned new race calendar, i jackpots will increase exponentially and one imagines they will be born new competition formats along the lines of the approach already given by Liv golf with shorter 54-hole competitions and a final team championship. There revolution has begun…

