Judge ordered the recovery of the environmental corridor on Calle 25 in Cali

After councilor Juan Martín Bravo filed a popular action in June 2022 due to the poor condition of the 25th street road separator, the Sixth Administrative Court resolved last week to order the district of Santiago de Cali to begin the necessary actions so that This site will remain at the service of the citizenry.

It should be remembered that this environmental corridor, which includes Calle 25 with carreras 17f, 17d, 17c, 17b and 17 bis, is known for being a scrapyard for stolen cars, a parking lot for abandoned cars or a garbage and rubbish dump, when in Actually it corresponds to a green corridor that serves as a lung for the city.

“Cali has a public space deficit. For this reason, 25th Street must become a space for athletes or pedestrians. The approval of this popular action is a triumph for the city because we must bet on a green Cali, without places invaded by abandoned vehicles,” said councilor Juan Martín Bravo.

According to the judge’s order, within a period of one year the place must be free of vehicles, bodies and abandoned vehicles, rubble, garbage and any other element that obstructs the passage.

In addition, the district will need to restore the site to a clean and visually acceptable condition by managing the appropriate administrative processes.

On the other hand, a period of six months was set to carry out a census of the owners of the workshops located in the sector, with whom a relocation plan will be carried out during the following six months.

“I hope that this sentence is fulfilled as soon as possible and that the runner’s recovery lasts. These areas must always be kept free and embellished for public access, they are common goods that must be used by citizens and not by waste, “concluded Councilor Bravo.

