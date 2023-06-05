Home » “Pirelli? Golden Power? Almost certain”. Brothers of Italy and Lega in pressing
Business

“Pirelli? Golden Power? Almost certain”. Brothers of Italy and Lega in pressing

by admin
“Pirelli? Golden Power? Almost certain”. Brothers of Italy and Lega in pressing

Adolfo Urso, Minister of Made in Italy. Photo Lapresse

Pirelli case, according to the economic experts of FdI and Lega, the use of the Golden Power to save the group is very likely

he folder Pirelli is very delicate and is followed directly by Palazzo Chigi in addition to the ministry of Made in Italy Of Adolfo Urso. According to Messengerover the weekend, Pirelli, controlled since 2015 together with the Chinese state group Sinochemwould run “a serious risk: isolation in Western markets due to the abrupt change of course of the Chinese partner who, contrary to the original agreement which provided for the maintenance of Italian spirit at every corporate level, now would like to bend the strategies”.

In addition to interference at an operational level, the Chinese partner would like “reset the right for Camfin, the financial company headed by Tronchetti who signed the agreements together with Sinochem, to indicate the new managing directors“, while up to now the protection of Italianness and the continuity of management have always been reaffirmed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Caterpillar confirms plan on Jesi. Less than a month to submit offers

You may also like

Kenya: project funded by Aics for women victims...

Focus on the expansion of small homes, the...

Why the Saudis can only support the oil...

Ranking and Atlas: Germany’s most innovative economic regions

Pensions June 2023, payment: the timetable for collecting...

In May, the supply of bulk commodities in...

Inflation is falling – annual inflation in Switzerland...

the conflict continues in Sudan, strong protests in...

Higher parking fees are doing the climate a...

“Hey, what the fuck are you looking at?”,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy