“Pirelli? Golden Power? Almost certain”. Brothers of Italy and Lega in pressing

Pirelli case, according to the economic experts of FdI and Lega, the use of the Golden Power to save the group is very likely

he folder Pirelli is very delicate and is followed directly by Palazzo Chigi in addition to the ministry of Made in Italy Of Adolfo Urso. According to Messengerover the weekend, Pirelli, controlled since 2015 together with the Chinese state group Sinochemwould run “a serious risk: isolation in Western markets due to the abrupt change of course of the Chinese partner who, contrary to the original agreement which provided for the maintenance of Italian spirit at every corporate level, now would like to bend the strategies”.

In addition to interference at an operational level, the Chinese partner would like “reset the right for Camfin, the financial company headed by Tronchetti who signed the agreements together with Sinochem, to indicate the new managing directors“, while up to now the protection of Italianness and the continuity of management have always been reaffirmed.

