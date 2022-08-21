Original title: Place an order, wait for OPPO Watch 3 Pro to arrive

Place an order, wait for OPPO Watch 3 Pro to arrive[机智]At that time, I may simply open a box and talk about the experience, you can wait for me! It seems that the 36-minute sales of the OW3 series have surpassed the previous generation, and I also have a share of my efforts hhh, and the reason why I started this watch is also very simple, because its upgrade point this time is really attractive.

1. There are more supported APPs, such as WeChat (children’s watch version), Alipay, Netease Cloud Music and other mainstream APPs, which can realize functions such as sending and receiving messages, replying to voice, paying, listening to songs, etc. I think it will be very convenient.

2. The appearance is very textured. At present, I have also seen many netizens getting started with this watch, and the texture is good. I didn’t choose a silicone strap this time, but a leather strap, which is very business-like.

3. The battery life is even better. The battery life represented by 2 was very strong before. Now it has reached the 3rd generation, and the battery life has gone a step further. It is 5 days in the full smart mode and 15 days in the light smart mode. I have imagined that half a month The picture is only charged once, and it is comfortable!

4. The LTPO screen is used, and the screen is always on, just like AW! It feels very convenient, no need to manually light up the screen ~ and the price of OPPO Watch 3 Pro has not increased this time, fragrant!

