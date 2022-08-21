Home Business Place an order, wait for the arrival of OPPO Watch 3 Pro_Watch_Full Smart_Screen
Business

Place an order, wait for the arrival of OPPO Watch 3 Pro_Watch_Full Smart_Screen

by admin
Place an order, wait for the arrival of OPPO Watch 3 Pro_Watch_Full Smart_Screen

Original title: Place an order, wait for OPPO Watch 3 Pro to arrive

Place an order, wait for OPPO Watch 3 Pro to arrive[机智]At that time, I may simply open a box and talk about the experience, you can wait for me! It seems that the 36-minute sales of the OW3 series have surpassed the previous generation, and I also have a share of my efforts hhh, and the reason why I started this watch is also very simple, because its upgrade point this time is really attractive.

1. There are more supported APPs, such as WeChat (children’s watch version), Alipay, Netease Cloud Music and other mainstream APPs, which can realize functions such as sending and receiving messages, replying to voice, paying, listening to songs, etc. I think it will be very convenient.

2. The appearance is very textured. At present, I have also seen many netizens getting started with this watch, and the texture is good. I didn’t choose a silicone strap this time, but a leather strap, which is very business-like.

3. The battery life is even better. The battery life represented by 2 was very strong before. Now it has reached the 3rd generation, and the battery life has gone a step further. It is 5 days in the full smart mode and 15 days in the light smart mode. I have imagined that half a month The picture is only charged once, and it is comfortable!

4. The LTPO screen is used, and the screen is always on, just like AW! It feels very convenient, no need to manually light up the screen ~ and the price of OPPO Watch 3 Pro has not increased this time, fragrant!

See also  Housework, full of bonuses: from architectural barriers to furniture, here are all the building concessions for 2022

#OPPO Watch 3 series goes on sale#

#OPPO Watch 3#

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Dear return. Bills, groceries, expenses for children: the...

Inps, personal income tax and VAT: all taxes...

“Beixi-1” natural gas pipeline will suspend gas supply...

iQOO Z6 configuration exposure: Xi mention 80W flash...

The Q2 performance was significantly lower than market...

How Low Income Families Benefit From the Federal...

Achieving better development in a higher level of...

New digital occupations help young people pursue their...

Chuanzhi Education’s net profit of 87.5 million in...

Hot search first! Apple exposes serious security flaw,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy