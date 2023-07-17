Home » Plant construction, renewable energies: BKW takes over a German company with 80 employees
Plant construction, renewable energies: BKW takes over a German company with 80 employees

BKW is expanding its services in the field of energy systems in Germany.

The energy supplier BKW has taken over the company ABE, based near Hamburg. According to a statement on Monday, the company employs 80 people and develops, plans, builds and manages energy distribution, storage and generation systems. In addition, there is the maintenance, operational management and certification of such systems.

ABE was founded in 1992 and, according to the announcement, makes half of its turnover from the service business. The operational management of electrotechnical infrastructures and the maintenance and rental of transformer stations are of particular importance. In the last 20 years, the company has accompanied the planning of around 2,500 wind turbines and 500 infrastructure systems with an electrical connection capacity of around 6 gigawatts.

Sven Behrend, CEO of BKW Infra Services, is quoted in the press release as saying that the ABE ideally complements and expands BKW’s range of energy system technology. No financial information was given about the deal.

0 comments

