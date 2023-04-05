Pnrr, the draft of the decree law provides for more recruitment in the Public Administration

Organizational strengthening of the administrations that implement the Pnrr and of the administrative capacity of local authorities, more recruitment in ministries: these are some of the measures envisaged in a draft decree law on the Public Administration, which it should arrive in the Council of Ministers on Thursday 6 April. The text, of 30 articles, provides, among other things, also a monitoring of the reforms for the public administration, and provisions on the subject of public utility services, safeguarding the employment levels necessary for its functioning, as well as changes to the regulations of the Special Envoy for climate change.

I am coming, in particular, about 3,000 hires in the public administration, around 1,700 are extraordinary and a thousand, between 2023 and 2026, for the forces of order. Scrolling through the attached tables, over a thousands are destined for the Ministriesamong managers, officials and assistants: 301 in the Interior, 11 in Culture, 20 in Infrastructure, 210 in Foreign Affairs, 103 in Agriculture, 4 in the Environment, 4 in University and Research, 2 in the Ministry for Business and Made in Italy , 350 officials in Labor, 142 in Tourism, 49 in Health.

Also expected a one-off contribution of 40 million to ensure the sustainability of the technological adjustments required of Spid managers for the supply of the digital identity service with new operating methods imposed by the Pnrr. This is foreseen by a government amendment to the Pnrr decree under discussion in the Senate committee.

