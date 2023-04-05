After the collapse in the price of electricity (-55% in the second quarter of 2023), gas bills continue to drop for those on the protected market. The new tariffs communicated by the Arera Authority for consumption in the month of March (the update from October 2022 has become monthly and retroactive) are down by 13.4% compared to the month of February 2023. The reference price of gas for the average customer is 74.89 euro cents per cubic metre, taxes included. This is the third consecutive drop in gas tariffs (which have been updated every month and not every quarter since October 2022), after that for consumption in February (-13 percent) and in January when the drop was 34%, 2 percent. The drop in the last three months is due to the average performance of the Italian wholesale market (Psv), which is the reference parameter on which the tariff updates of the Arera are based.

Annual expenditure at 1,560 euros The reduction for the month of March, in terms of final effects, brings gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (April 2022-March 2023) to around 1,560.7 euros, +0.7% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (April 2021- March 2022). Spending, therefore, remains slightly higher than a year ago and could increase in the future: in the reference month, i.e. March, the aid was still in effect envisaged by the 2023 Budget Law, because they are valid for the entire first quarter of 2023: for this reason, in addition to the 5% VAT reduction on gas, the Arera has canceled the general system charges for gas and confirmed the discount.