Pnrr, Lease: “On the third installment, comparison with the EU, solution soon”

Business

by admin
“Some goals to be remodeled for June”

Raffaele Fitto, Minister for European Affairs, reported to Parliament on the state of implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr). Appointment awaited for weeks.

Fitto: “Continuous dialogue in the control room, focus on RePowerEu”

The government intends to use “the control room as a place for constant discussion”. This was stated by the minister for the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, in the report to the Senate on the state of implementation of the plan, reporting that on RePowerEu, there was a meeting in the control room with the regions and provinces.

WATCH THE VIDEO

To this was added the meeting of the Prime Minister Meloni, “with the ministers concerned and the directors of the main state-owned companies, Eni, Enel, Snam and Terna in order to be able to have a discussion with them and concrete proposals on all the objectives to be reached within Repower” and the sectoral meetings with the categories, always within the control room. In order to “carry out a constant comparison on the largest investment plan since the post-war period. It is necessary to put in place a dutiful comparison with all those subjects who can make a contribution in this direction”.

