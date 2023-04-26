Home » MARAZZATO / On 15 April ‘open doors’ for visits to commercial vehicles Alfa Romeo – Companies
World

MARAZZATO / On 15 April ‘open doors’ for visits to commercial vehicles Alfa Romeo – Companies

by admin
MARAZZATO / On 15 April ‘open doors’ for visits to commercial vehicles Alfa Romeo – Companies

Difficult to condense stories related to brands like Alfa Romeo in a single meeting, even when it comes to stories wrongly considered “minor” such as that of commercial vehicles, vans, trucks and even buses which in reality represented the real engine of the Lombard company in the most difficult periods of his life.

The “Open Doors” that the Marazzato Foundation organized last Saturday 15 April in the Stroppiana (VC) complex, where part of the 300 vehicles in the Collection are kept, allowed those who had not been able to attend the previous month (but also those who did and wanted to go back) to visit the thematic exhibition and the collection, and it allowed historians and expert speakers at the conference to complete the overview begun, precisely, on the previous date.

In fact, the conference once again touched on historical moments, often less known, in which cars represented above all the image and which had commercial vehicles as the true core business of the brand, going to dissect stories and anecdotes of productions across the border, especially in Latin America. All this took place in the evocative setting of the main hall, where the thematic exhibition was set up including a 1972 A12 van, a 1962 455 and a 1960 Mille, flanked by a 902 “Siccar” bus and a 6C car 2500 Colonial coming respectively from the Alfa Romeo Blue Team museum and from the Righini Collection.


See also  Excluding listing expenses, International Yongsheng Group (08441.HK) adjusted profit for the first three quarters increased by no less than 100.0% _ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Inail Sicily, four appointments for the World Day...

Udinese Market – Official: Brenner is a new...

Prices of prefabricated houses 2023 | Info

Cecilia Rodriguez drives Spain crazy: a killer outfit...

Sudan’s national public health laboratory under control, WHO...

HANKOOK / A new AI data platform designed...

Marijana Zonjić changed her personal description | Entertainment

Corrado Zunino, a journalist from Repubblica, was injured...

Ukraine, the mayor of Zaporizhzhia: “We risk a...

Former Sudanese minister Ahmed Haroun, accused of war...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy