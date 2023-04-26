MARAZZATO / On 15 April ‘open doors’ for visits to commercial vehicles Alfa Romeo – Companies

Difficult to condense stories related to brands like Alfa Romeo in a single meeting, even when it comes to stories wrongly considered “minor” such as that of commercial vehicles, vans, trucks and even buses which in reality represented the real engine of the Lombard company in the most difficult periods of his life.

The “Open Doors” that the Marazzato Foundation organized last Saturday 15 April in the Stroppiana (VC) complex, where part of the 300 vehicles in the Collection are kept, allowed those who had not been able to attend the previous month (but also those who did and wanted to go back) to visit the thematic exhibition and the collection, and it allowed historians and expert speakers at the conference to complete the overview begun, precisely, on the previous date.

In fact, the conference once again touched on historical moments, often less known, in which cars represented above all the image and which had commercial vehicles as the true core business of the brand, going to dissect stories and anecdotes of productions across the border, especially in Latin America. All this took place in the evocative setting of the main hall, where the thematic exhibition was set up including a 1972 A12 van, a 1962 455 and a 1960 Mille, flanked by a 902 “Siccar” bus and a 6C car 2500 Colonial coming respectively from the Alfa Romeo Blue Team museum and from the Righini Collection.