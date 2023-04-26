Ferrari, Vasseur before the Baku 2023 GP: ‘Worked hard on SF-23 development’

The World of Formula 1 back on track, after almost a month of stop, al Baku City Circuit . It will be the seventh time F1 has raced in Azerbaijan the first of six weekends with the new format Sprint of the season. Ferrari picked up three podiums and as many poles in Baku, but without ever winning. The Scuderia from Maranello is recovering from a heavy one zero in ranking i n that of Melbourne where, however, substantial progress on performance by the SF-23 had been seen.

Vasseur: “Let’s start again from Australia’s forward steps”

“Almost a month has passed since the last Grand Prix and in recent weeks we have worked hard in Maranello on the development of the SF-23both in terms of improving the current car package and on the front of the updates planned, which will be phased in over the course of upcoming races. Charles and Carlos have done their part, working on the simulator and giving us valuable feedback. In Australia we had already done a step forward in terms of pure performance and for Azerbaijan we intend to start from there.”