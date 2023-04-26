Home » Ferrari, Vasseur before the Baku 2023 GP: ‘Worked hard on SF-23 development’
Sports

Ferrari, Vasseur before the Baku 2023 GP: ‘Worked hard on SF-23 development’

by admin
Ferrari, Vasseur before the Baku 2023 GP: ‘Worked hard on SF-23 development’

The World of Formula 1 back on track, after almost a month of stop, al Baku City Circuit. It will be the seventh time F1 has raced in Azerbaijanthe first of six weekends with the new format Sprint of the season. Ferrari picked up three podiums and as many poles in Baku, but without ever winning. The Scuderia from Maranello is recovering from a heavy one zero in ranking in that of Melbournewhere, however, substantial progress on performance by the SF-23 had been seen.

Vasseur: “Let’s start again from Australia’s forward steps”

“Almost a month has passed since the last Grand Prix and in recent weeks we have worked hard in Maranello on the development of the SF-23both in terms of improving the current car package and on the front of the updates planned, which will be phased in over the course of upcoming races. Charles and Carlos have done their part, working on the simulator and giving us valuable feedback. In Australia we had already done a step forward in terms of pure performance and for Azerbaijan we intend to start from there.”



deepening

Predestined and composer: Leclerc at the piano

See also  Ashraf: I hope Mbappe stays in Paris and still does not understand why he was eliminated by Real Madrid – yqqlm

You may also like

Sexual abuse in GDR sports: intensive work-up required

Pallacanestro Varese, the club awaits the reasons

Wei Shihao made 0 goals in 3 rounds,...

Basketball BBL: Munich vs. Rostock – live ticker...

Juve Inter, after insults to Lukaku black and...

FC Bayern: Hoeneß has a need to talk...

Sky – Inter-Juventus, Inzaghi decided: Brozovic on the...

Valentin Castellanos shoots down Real Madrid

Chess: Ding defeats Nepomniachtchi – fight for world...

LaLiga: score 4 goals against Real, it hasn’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy