It was not a lie, we screwed up

When this four-year term began, the daring Irene Vélez let us know that, as stated in the Government program presented by Petro to the Registry, and that she has adopted as if it were the holy bible of her actions in the Ministry of Mines, in Colombia no further oil and gas exploration or exploitation contracts would be entered into.

The truth is that she did not repeat like a parrot what her father, Don Hildebrando Vélez, an old-fashioned environmentalist and great guru of the Petro government, had taught her. She, graduated in Philosophy and specialized in Denmark, is a convinced, even more, a fan of the anti-extractivist theory.

As such, no logical reasoning fits in her head and it seems that it does not fit in that of the president either, whom she and the guru Hildebrando have convinced that Colombians will be the saviors of the world, the new messiahs, that we will even sacrifice our lives, enduring hunger, because with our example the use of fossil fuels in the entire world will be suspended forever.

Any religious belief, however passionate it may be, must be respected, even if it is not understood as Petro’s speech at Stanford. But when that religious fanaticism is adopted by a president and a government, I fear that we are repeating the process of indoctrination and castration that Hitler used to impose national socialism or Lenin to destroy the old Russia and build the Soviet Union.

And since a reconfirmation was missing, yesterday, the new president of Ecopetrol repeated the lesson of Hildebrando, Irene and Petro like an obedient parrot and made it official to us that Ecopetrol would cease to exist shortly because there will be no more exploration or exploitation contracts in Colombia.

That is to say that what happened to Irene was not a lie and that now we are screwed because we will not have dollars to buy the food that we import daily, that we will bring gas from Venezuela even if we do not have the means to pay for it and that wherever we protest they throw us out like Guaidó.

