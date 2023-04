Radio Okapi/Vanessa Nkongolo.” />

The secretary general of CAF, Veron Mosengo denied, Tuesday, April 25, that his organization, nor FIFA initiated the organization of the tournament called “FATSHI CUP” in Kinshasa.

He reacted during a press conference held, a week after the Minister of Sports, Kabulo Mwana Kabulo announced the organization and the financing of this tournament by the umbrella body of world football.

