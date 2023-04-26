Combination of various proven electrophysical effects in an efficiency hardware solution minimizes power losses

Prof. Dr. Jörg Bausch from the Offenburg University of Applied Sciences confirms the LIVARSA approach

Prof. Dr. Jörg Bausch: “The system is brilliant because of its simplicity!”

Berghaupten/Grenchen (DE/CH), April 26, 2023 – LIVARSA GmbH (www.livarsa.com), provider of innovative concepts and hardware solutions for energy optimization, had invited a real electrical engineering expert to their stand at the eltefa in Stuttgart: Prof .Dr. Jörg Bausch from the Offenburg University of Applied Sciences, who has been dealing with electrical engineering for several decades and also with energy data engineering for some time. Live at the system, he explained to interested trade fair visitors why the LIVARSA efficiency filter is actually nothing new for electrical engineers and yet highly innovative. Here are his answers to the most important questions:

>>> Prof. Dr. Bausch, what is the first thing you notice when you look at the LIVARSA system?

At first glance, the system looks like a transformer. But if you take a closer look, it quickly becomes clear: something was done differently here. In contrast to conventional power transformers, the windings in the system are not “just” wound around the core. Instead, spacer plates were integrated, which remove part of the magnetic flux from the core material. The construction also contains elements of a passive filter system. And on further inspection, it is noticeable that a neutral point switch has also been integrated into the circuit, with which the secondary windings are interconnected to form a neutral point.

The combination of these elements really surprised me, I had never encountered them in any hardware solution before. The LIVARSA system consists of well-known components that are interconnected in a very innovative way. The result is a measurable reduction in power losses.

>>> Well-known components and configurations have simply been packed into a complete solution for the first time – and that’s the innovation?

That’s the way it is. You can also compare the whole thing with the history of the smartphone: long-established telephony, computer and camera technologies were combined here. The result was a completely new product with completely new possibilities. This is exactly what the LIVARSA EPplus system efficiency solution is: basically it is not a single filter solution, but a combination of various well-known technologies, some of which were used as early as the 1930s, but no later than the 1970s. However, this combination changes their mode of operation and all electrical parameters. The system is very simple and, in my opinion, brilliant because of its simplicity.

>>> How exactly do these three technologies work differently – and above all: how do they work together to achieve this effect?

In fact, several effects are achieved with one and the same solution: The passive filter reduces existing harmonic components. In this way, for example, eddy current losses can be reduced. The additional floating star point, in turn, can compensate for asymmetries with different loads of the individual phases, which can occur again and again, especially in the industrial sector. First of all, the transductor winding (primary winding) introduced in the longitudinal direction results in a voltage drop, from which the reference variable is derived from the star-connected auxiliary winding (secondary winding). This results in different induced countervoltages for each phase, which are fed back into the primary circuit and can thus counteract the primary voltage drop and the asymmetry.

And the transformer, on the other hand, acts like a stray field transformer because of its windings with integrated air gaps – with comparatively loose coupling between the primary and secondary circuits, as is also the case with filter chokes. The advantages of this structure are, for example, the reduction of harmonics, voltage drops and ripple or ripple currents.

As I said, these are all well-known techniques, but in the LIVARSA solution they are combined with each other so that they work together. As a result, the system not only maps an electrotechnical effect, but the combination of several electrotechnical effects. This achieves an improvement in essential electrical parameters and, associated with this, also a reduction in electrical interference and the reactive current component. Likewise, there is reduced distortion from THDI and THDU, stray and neutral currents, while the user benefits from an improvement in three-phase balance.

