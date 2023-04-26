German Vein Day 2023: Great interest in ELVeS Radial laser therapy for varicose veins

Vein check possible online at www.info-kramvader.de – varicose veins are often genetically predisposed – ELVeS radial laser therapy is becoming increasingly popular with patients and doctors

(Image source: @ drubig-photo (Adobe Stock))

Jena, April 26, 2023 – Saturday, April 22, 2023 was German Vein Day. In addition to numerous campaigns to promote vein health that take place on this day, you can also find online all year round at www.info-krampfader.de the possibility to check his vein function. There are also preventive measures such as swimming, cycling, walking and contrast showers that stimulate blood circulation in the legs. However, a congenital weakness of the connective tissue that cannot be prevented is often the cause of varicose veins. Then the question arises as to which treatment method can be used. Vein experts are increasingly relying on biolitec’s ELVeS Radial Laser Therapy.

In contrast to conventional treatment, the procedure can take place on an outpatient basis and under local anesthesia. During the short treatment, a laser fiber irradiates the diseased vein from the inside and closes it when it is pulled back. Patients are usually fit again very quickly after the painless treatment, and she is also able to convince numerous doctors and patients aesthetically. The ELVeS laser therapy is extremely popular with many patients, not least because it shines through excellent studies. In the first long-term study over 10 years, around 98% of all those treated showed a significant improvement or no new symptoms even after this period.1

In addition to the vein check, you can find it on the patient website www.info-krampfader.de also numerous exciting doctor interviews, videos and information material. In addition, the “Doctor Finder” section offers you the opportunity to find a vein specialist in your area who can treat you with ELVeS radial laser therapy.

1P. Pavei, G. Spreafico, E. Bernardi, E. Giraldi, M. Ferrini, Favorable long-term results of endovenous laser ablation of great and small saphenous vein incompetence with a 1470-nm laser and radial fiber, Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders (2020), doi:

Image source: @ drubig-photo (Adobe Stock)

