Heating: Questionable Habeck statements on heat pump costs

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) is shown the tank of a heat pump during a visit to a hospital with a sustainable energy concept in Horenka near Kiev. The heat pump is also to become standard in Germany. picture alliance/dpa/Christoph Soeder

The heating law by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) is intended to help the heat pump to achieve a breakthrough in Germany. But many homeowners shy away from the high acquisition costs. In contrast, Habeck’s ministry expects an enormous drop in the price of heat pumps in the draft law. That would make heating technology the “most economical option” for all homes. However, the ministry’s figures are based on questionable evidence, as Business Insider has researched.

The boiler room has become a fearful place for Germans. Because the political dispute over the heating law of Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) has been raging for weeks. Gas and oil heating systems are to disappear from residential buildings from 2024, and heat pumps are to become the climate-friendly standard. But many homeowners are afraid of the high acquisition costs.

That’s why Habeck doesn’t just advertise with subsidies for the heat transition in German homes. But also with the prospect of falling prices. He assumes that heat pumps will soon become cheaper if industry produces more of them, said the Minister ofFrankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“. In a letter to government factions obtained by Business Insider, the Greens politician promises that the “lifetime cost of heat pumps” will decrease over the next few years “as these technologies ramp up.”