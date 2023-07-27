Pnrr, Mattarella curries politics: “I invite everyone to put themselves on the fence”

Climate, Mattarella: “Certain discussions on climate appear surprising”

“A possible failure or partial result” of the Pnrr “would not be a defeat of the government but of Italy, this is how it would be seen outside the borders and this is how it would be in reality”.

This was underlined by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, during the Ventaglio ceremony at the Quirinale with the parliamentary press. “The Pnrr is not a matter of this government and its precedents – he added – but of Italy. My invitation to everyone to put themselves in the pole, a Degasperian expression, is addressed to everyone, whatever the institutional level, the role of the majority or opposition, the place in society, we must all warn the decisive character for Italy, we are all responsible to different extents”.

Justice, Mattarella: guarantee respect for the role of the judiciary – “Respect for the judiciary’s role of judging must be guaranteed, only the judiciary is entrusted with this task by the Constitution”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, during the Ventaglio ceremony at the Quirinale.

Mattarella: there is no judicial counterpower Parliament – “There is no judicial counter-power of Parliament used in parallel”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, during the Ventaglio ceremony at the Quirinale, referring to respect for the roles between the powers of the State.

Climate, Mattarella: become aware that we are late – “In this period Italy has experienced terrible events clearly linked to climate change”, we must “assume full awareness that we are behind schedule”. This was stated by the president of the republic, Sergio Mattarella, during the Ventaglio ceremony with the parliamentary press.

