Home » Pnrr, Minister Fitto in the Chamber: “We will receive the 35 billion by 2023”
Business

Pnrr, Minister Fitto in the Chamber: “We will receive the 35 billion by 2023”

by admin
Pnrr, Minister Fitto in the Chamber: “We will receive the 35 billion by 2023”

Pnrr, Fitto: “The right path is the confrontation with the European Council”

The government has faced a “complex and multifaceted” task to resolve the issues related to National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), finally also obtaining a “public appreciation” from the European Commission. These words were expressed by the minister Raffaele Fittoresponsible for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR, during his speech on the subject in the House of Representatives.

READ ALSO: “Autonomy by 2024 or the government fails”. Zaia’s aut aut to Meloni

After months of controversy, last week Brussels gave the green light to the proposals presented by the government concerning both the approval of the third installment with some modifications, and the fourth installment. The minister stressed that this is a sign that constant dialogue with the European Union is producing positive results and the government intends to continue on this path. Dense discussion will continue PNRR in the Senate at 5 p.m.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Benetton, Andrea Mangoni at the helm of the Mundys holding

You may also like

Reduced tax rate for special-purpose businesses: planned changes...

Rete Tim, the Treasury plan: entry at 35%...

International Oil Prices Soar: How Far Can the...

What you should know before investing in derivatives

Dani Alves on trial for sexual assault: he...

Habeck considers Lindner’s tax relief to be inadequate

Li Qiang presides over executive meeting to implement...

Silver Economy Fund acquires 100% of The Private...

Disgrace for Twitter boss: Musk has to take...

Applebee’s Opens Eighth Restaurant in Bayamón, Puerto Rico,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy