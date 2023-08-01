Deadly Heavy Rainfall in Beijing Claims 11 Lives, Including Rescuers, as Typhoon ‘Du Su Rui’ Hits the City

Heavy Rainfall in Beijing Kills 11, Including 2 On-Duty Rescuers

Beijing, China – Heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon “Du Su Rui” has resulted in the deaths of 11 people in Beijing, including two individuals who tragically lost their lives during rescue and relief efforts. The torrential rains started on July 29 and have primarily affected the west, southwest, and south regions of the city.

According to the Beijing Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, as of August 1 at 6:00 a.m., this round of heavy rainfall has claimed the lives of 11 individuals. Among the fatalities, two were on duty during rescue and disaster relief operations. Additionally, 27 people are currently missing, including four individuals who disappeared during emergency rescue operations.

As of August 1 at 6:00 a.m., the average rainfall in Beijing was 257.9 mm, with the urban area averaging 235.1 mm. Particularly hard-hit areas include Mentougou District with an average of 470.2 mm, Fangshan District with 414.6 mm, Shijing District with 333.2 mm, Changping District with 295.8 mm, Fengtai District with 285 mm, Daxing District with 295.8 mm, and Haidian District with 279.2 mm. The highest hourly rain intensity was recorded in Qianling Mountain, Fengtai, where 111.8 mm of rain fell between 10:00 and 11:00 on July 31. Two stations reported cumulative rainfall exceeding 700 mm, with Mentougou Alpine Rose Garden measuring 722.4 mm.

The fatalities from the disaster include four individuals from Mentougou District, four from Changping District, two from Fangshan District, and one from Haidian District. Tragically, a firefighter from the Haidian Fire Brigade of the Beijing Fire and Rescue Corps lost his life during a rescue operation. Another fatality occurred when a township cadre in Mentougou District was killed during the inspection process. The identities of the other victims are currently being verified.

The 27 individuals who are currently missing consist of 13 from Mentougou District, 10 from Changping District, and four from Fangshan District. Among them, four people fell into the water and lost contact during rescue and relief operations carried out by the Blue Sky Rescue Team in Baicaowa Village, Fozizhuang Township, Fangshan District.

As of now, this round of disasters has affected a total of 44,673 people in 13 districts of Beijing. A total of 127,000 individuals have been relocated for their safety.

Authorities are working tirelessly to provide aid and support to those affected by the heavy rainfall. Efforts are also underway to locate and rescue the missing individuals. The public is being urged to exercise caution and adhere to the guidance of local authorities.

