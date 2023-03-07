Henning Gebhardt is one of the most successful fund managers in Germany. Henning Gebhardt

Henning Gebhardt Nickname in the financial world: Mr. Share. The 55-year-old financial expert is considered one of the best fund managers in Germany.

Gebhardt has been working in the financial sector for around 30 years and has held various positions at well-known companies such as Deutsche Bank and Berenberg Bank during this time.

Gebhardt became known above all as a fund manager of the fund “DWS Aktien Strategie Deutschland”, which he managed from 1999 to 2014 and which is one of the largest and most successful equity funds in Germany. Gebhardt was responsible for around 100 billion euros.

In the latest podcast episode Money Mindset, he talks about his career, his investment strategy and stock market tips for investors.

