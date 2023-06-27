Podcast: Wealth managers of the richest families in Germany

Christian Freiherr von Bechtolsheim manages the billions of Germany’s richest families. FOCAM AG

There are probably few people in Germany who know and understand the super-rich of the republic as well as he does – also because he himself is one of them: Christian Freiherr von Bechtolsheim. The asset manager is responsible for billions, manages the money of the richest families in Germany and is himself a descendant of the Fuggers, the wealthiest merchant family of the Middle Ages.

However, Bechtolsheim built his fortune himself, he says in the latest podcast episode Money Mindset. According to Bechtolsheim, whose grandfather lost most of his fortune during the First World War, his childhood was not marked by wealth, as his background would suggest. “We didn’t have a lot of money. You might not be able to imagine that, but that’s how it was,” says the man who manages billions today.

Bechtolsheim laid the foundation for this career during his studies: business administration and psychology at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich. He later began to work in a bank that was considered a “safe haven” at the time, but did not appeal to the young Bechtolsheim. There have been too many power struggles within the bank. The bankers would hardly have bothered about the actual business. At some point it annoyed him so much that he started his own business.

More than twenty years ago he founded Focam AG together with Andreas Jacobs, the heir to the Bremen coffee and chocolate dynasty. Today, the renowned company manages the billions of the richest German families.

In the latest podcast episode Money Mindset, he tells podcast host Leo Ginsburg how Bechtolsheim invests his clients’ money, what he has learned about success and what we can learn from wealthy people. Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

