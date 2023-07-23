PodcastEconomic paradigm shift – economic freedom

Economic policy has been undergoing a fundamental realignment for some time. Where does this reorientation come from and what will happen next?

A conversation between Prof. Volker Wieland, Ph.D. (IMFS, Goethe University Frankfurt am Main) and Dr. Jörn Quitzau (Berenberg).

From the content:

Introduction (00:18)

(02:26) Is the economic policy paradigm shift already over or is the economic policy direction shifting further?

Where does the mistrust of the market and supply-side economic policy come from? (04:34)

Where is it appropriate for politics to play a stronger role again? (12:17)

Monetary policy: what to make of the discussion about a higher inflation target? (19:06)

Green monetary policy: How many tasks can the central bank take on? (25:40)

What’s next for inflation? (30:57)

The participants:

Prof. Volker Wieland has held the IMFS Endowed Professorship for Monetary Economics since March 2012. Since June 2012 he has also been Managing Director of the IMFS. Previously, he was Professor of Monetary Policy and Monetary Theory at the Goethe University Frankfurt and was one of the founding professors of the IMFS. From 2003 to 2009 he was director of the Center for Financial Studies.

Wieland is a Research Fellow at the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) in London, a member of the Kronberger Circle and the Scientific Advisory Board of the Federal Ministry of Finance. From March 1, 2013 to April 30, 2022 he was a member of the German Council of Economic Experts and from May 2021 to April 2022 he was a member of the Advisory Board of the Stability Council.

He studied at the Universities of Würzburg, State University of New York, Albany, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy and Stanford University. In 1995, Stanford University awarded him a Ph.D. in Economics. Before coming to Frankfurt in November 2000, Wieland worked as Senior Economist on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington, DC. In 2007 and 2008 he also held a visiting professorship at the Stanford Center for International Development (SCID).

Wieland has worked as a consultant for a number of institutions, including the European Central Bank, the European Commission, the Federal Reserve Board and the Reserve Bank of Finland.

Dr. Jörn Quitzau is Head of Economic Trends at Bankhaus Berenberg. Previously, he was Senior Economist at Deutsche Bank Research. Together with Prof. Dr. Norbert Berthold is the initiator of this podcast.

