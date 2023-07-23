In Brisas del Aeropuerto they await the arrangement of their streets

In Brisas del Aeropuerto they highlight that for more than a decade the main road arteries have been deteriorated.

In Brisas del Aeropuerto they ask that they fix the streets.

The residents of the 2nd street of the sector Airport Breezes of the Las Cocuizas parish, to the east of the city of Maturín, are still waiting for the promises regarding the asphalting and repair of the roads to be fulfilled.

They highlight that for more than a decade the main road arteries have been deteriorated, coupled with the collapse caused in some of them, due to leaks generated by the breakage of sewage pipes that run through the streets every time it rains.

José Almeida mentioned that the friends of others have taken some covers from the manholes, for which they have had to place old tires to alert drivers that they must avoid the holes to avoid falling into them and damaging their vehicles and in the worst case, injuries and accidents.

“Most of the streets are deteriorated and drivers must be warned. The sewers overflow every time it rains and that is an unbearable stench. Above all, children have gotten sick and older people with asthma from smelling that rottenness so much,” she said.

Ana Belmonte said that another problem is that the toilet does not always circulate through the sector, so they must place the garbage in the main one in La Floresta, which is where the collection truck passes.

“But the most we have here are the dilapidated streets and the insecurity. We ask the authorities to make constant patrols and some light bulbs so that the streets are better lit, “he added.

The residents of Brisas del Aeropuerto demand to repair these holes. Old tires serve as a warning to the drivers of Brisas del Aeropuerto.

