PYoung people in Olsh are responsible for Tomasz Gajderowicz being in demand internationally. WELT caught the educational researcher on the phone just before he left for Beirut. There he is to advise Lebanese school experts. They want to learn from Poland’s spectacular educational achievements. And they are not alone. Because Poland is Europe’s biggest educational climber. The reason for this is a school reform, from which the weakest students in particular have benefited. Three approaches in particular were successful. Germany can learn a lot from this.