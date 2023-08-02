Home » Police Investigate Escalation Reported in Terraza de Cupey Urbanization
Title: Authorities Investigate Escalation Incident in Trujillo Alto Urbanization

Trujillo Alto, July 30, 2023 – The authorities have launched an investigation into an escalation incident reported in the Terraza de Cupey urbanization earlier today. According to the complainant, an unknown individual forcefully entered a residence on July 30, 2023, around 1:00 in the afternoon by breaking one of the front windows.

Reportedly, the intruder managed to gain access to the interior of the residence and made off with various valuable items. The stolen property includes two televisions, one 50″ and the other 32″, both made by the renowned brand TCL, an Apple MacBook laptop, and an Apple iPad 10”. The estimated value of the stolen goods amounts to approximately $2,940, as reported by the victim.

Agent Luis Rivera, assigned to the local police district, is currently leading the investigation. He has notified the Technical Services agents to conduct a thorough examination for potential evidence such as photographs and fingerprints to assist in identifying the perpetrator.

Incidents like these are a growing concern, prompting local authorities to take swift action. The police department urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods. Security measures and initiatives are being emphasized to curb the rise in burglary incidents in the area.

As investigations continue, anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the local police department’s designated hotline.

Please stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

