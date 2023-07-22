Home » Politics – AfD high flight: constitutional lawyer warns of Weimar conditions
Business

Politics – AfD high flight: constitutional lawyer warns of Weimar conditions

by admin
Politics – AfD high flight: constitutional lawyer warns of Weimar conditions

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The former judge at the Federal Constitutional Court, Udo Di Fabio, denies that the AfD is a bourgeois-conservative party and warns against a fragmentation of the parliaments. “The AfD represents protest positions, it fills gaps that have arisen due to tendencies towards morally charged conformity,” Di Fabio told the “Welt am Sonntag”.

“It’s nationalistic on the right-wing edge and thus internationally compatible with Le Pen’s party in France or with Donald Trump in the USA.” But according to Di Fabio, radical anger does not protect, but destroys. “The fraternization with a Russia that disregards the national right of self-determination of peoples can hardly be seen as anything other than a betrayal of all honest patriotism.” Di Fabio continued: “The party is trying to collect national conservatives who have become homeless, but its radical tendencies are neither conservative nor national conservative, given its intellectual closeness to the warlord Putin.”

Di Fabio warns of Weimar conditions and advises all-party coalitions against the AfD, should this party emerge as the strongest force in elections. “If a moderate left-wing party can form a coalition with the SPD, it should also be possible with the CDU. Weimar conditions and with them an elementary constitutional crisis only arise when no government is formed without anti-constitutional parties being able to call the shots,” said Di Fabio.

HOME PAGE

See also  Health - Gassen wants to involve practices in hospital reform

You may also like

Disney, spell over and streaming no longer pulls:...

Habeck in India: “It is crucial that the...

Matteo Renzi at his footballer son’s graduation: “Different...

Industry – East German business associations see the...

FTX: Founder and Former Executives Sued for Fraud,...

Parents were drug dealers: Flying Uwe unpacks about...

The Cuban Peso Devaluation: A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

Bank branches, Barletta beats Milan. Even Rome and...

According to the head of an analysis company,...

Holidays in Austria? Watch out for the toll:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy