Politics – AfD high flight: constitutional lawyer warns of Weimar conditions

Berlin (German news agency) – The former judge at the Federal Constitutional Court, Udo Di Fabio, denies that the AfD is a bourgeois-conservative party and warns against a fragmentation of the parliaments. “The AfD represents protest positions, it fills gaps that have arisen due to tendencies towards morally charged conformity,” Di Fabio told the “Welt am Sonntag”.

“It’s nationalistic on the right-wing edge and thus internationally compatible with Le Pen’s party in France or with Donald Trump in the USA.” But according to Di Fabio, radical anger does not protect, but destroys. “The fraternization with a Russia that disregards the national right of self-determination of peoples can hardly be seen as anything other than a betrayal of all honest patriotism.” Di Fabio continued: “The party is trying to collect national conservatives who have become homeless, but its radical tendencies are neither conservative nor national conservative, given its intellectual closeness to the warlord Putin.”

Di Fabio warns of Weimar conditions and advises all-party coalitions against the AfD, should this party emerge as the strongest force in elections. “If a moderate left-wing party can form a coalition with the SPD, it should also be possible with the CDU. Weimar conditions and with them an elementary constitutional crisis only arise when no government is formed without anti-constitutional parties being able to call the shots,” said Di Fabio.

