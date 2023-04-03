.

Berlin (German news agency) – Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn (CDU) is calling for comprehensive heat pump funding in view of the planned replacement of the traffic light heating system. This should not only focus on acquisition and installation costs, but also on the insulation, said the CDU politician to the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Tuesday edition).

“You have to renovate the building, you may have to replace radiators, redesign rooms,” says Spahn. “It’s not just about the purchase costs for the heat pump.” The CDU politician insisted on a low-bureaucracy design of the funding. Spahn fears that an income-dependent support program will become “bureaucratic, lengthy, slow again”.

In such areas, there is the principle that the property and the conversion measures are funded regardless of income. He has nothing against social differentiation per se, but it must be “unbureaucratic”. Spahn also accused the traffic light of unsettling the population. With the new draft, a lot is still open and unclear, he said.

“A few months before something comes into force, having so many unanswered questions leads to uncertainty and chaos,” warned Spahn, with a view to the unanswered questions of what the exchange costs for the individual and who gets what financial support from which get conditions. Robert Habeck has already made a “chaos levy” out of the gas levy, “he is turning the heat transition into a chaos turn through stubbornness and poor communication,” criticized the Christian Democrat. Spahn complained that the traffic light would try to turn the heat “with a crowbar”. “Something will be announced in March that will apply in nine months, starting January 1st.” You have to take the people, for example the many millions of home builders, with you. “Otherwise, it loses acceptance very quickly.”

HOME PAGE