Home » Politics – CDU wants to align secret services with Russia’s hybrid war
Business

Politics – CDU wants to align secret services with Russia’s hybrid war

by admin
Politics – CDU wants to align secret services with Russia’s hybrid war

Federal intelligence service (archive) dts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – According to the security politician Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU), the German secret services must be better prepared for the “hybrid warfare by Russia”. “The structures and processes of our intelligence services must be geared towards Russia’s actions,” Kieswetter told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday editions).

“It’s about developing a strategic culture and not just a culture of control in Germany. It’s of no use to us if we have the best controlled intelligence services in the world if they are no longer operationally effective.” Referring to the suspicion of espionage at the Bundeswehr Procurement Office, Kiesewetter added: “Germany is a war target in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the rule-based order, which violates international law.” It’s about sabotage, espionage and disinformation.

“These are not terms from James Bond films or the Cold War, but more up-to-date than ever before,” said the vice-chairman of the Bundestag committee responsible for intelligence services. “That’s why we need vigilant, well-equipped intelligence services.”

HOME PAGE

See also  Il Vigneto Italia, bets on restarting: stocks are down, prices and exports are growing

You may also like

Loans, full reimbursement of costs returns: what the...

Robert Habeck: “We’re not sick, but a bit...

Tapestry, brand shopping, the challenge among the giants...

Families – the Association of Pediatricians fears severe...

Tim, the Mef who can climb up to...

U.S. Stocks Climb as Dow Jones Industrial Average...

Sony’s WF-1000XM5: Many functions, weaknesses for iPhone users

Justice: Mattarella signs and issues decree law on...

Disney is cracking down on streaming free riders...

Terna, CEO Di Foggia calls Beccali: appointed new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy