Politics – CDU wants to align secret services with Russia’s hybrid war

Berlin (German news agency) – According to the security politician Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU), the German secret services must be better prepared for the “hybrid warfare by Russia”. “The structures and processes of our intelligence services must be geared towards Russia’s actions,” Kieswetter told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday editions).

“It’s about developing a strategic culture and not just a culture of control in Germany. It’s of no use to us if we have the best controlled intelligence services in the world if they are no longer operationally effective.” Referring to the suspicion of espionage at the Bundeswehr Procurement Office, Kiesewetter added: “Germany is a war target in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the rule-based order, which violates international law.” It’s about sabotage, espionage and disinformation.

“These are not terms from James Bond films or the Cold War, but more up-to-date than ever before,” said the vice-chairman of the Bundestag committee responsible for intelligence services. “That’s why we need vigilant, well-equipped intelligence services.”

