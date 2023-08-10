Embrace the Season: The Benefits of Exercising Outdoors in the Summer

Summer: the ideal season for outdoor physical activity

During the summer months, with warmer weather and longer days, physical activity outdoors becomes even more enticing. The exhibition at sole e all’open air offers a number of benefits for salute and well-being. In this article, we’ll explore the importance of exercising outdoors during the summer, its benefits, and some tips for doing it safely.

Exercising outdoors during the summer has many benefits for both physical and mental health. Here are some of the main benefits:

Vitamin D: Exposure to the sun helps our body synthesize vitamin D, which is essential for healthy bones and for the proper functioning of the immune system.

Mood improvement: Exercising outdoors stimulates the production of endorphins, known as the happy hormones, which can improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety.

Metabolism stimulation: Exercising outdoors can increase metabolism, promote weight loss, and improve cardiovascular function.

Contact with nature: Spending time outdoors allows us to connect with nature, reduce stress, and improve our overall well-being.

Before engaging in any physical activity outdoors, it is important to take a few precautions to ensure your safety. Here are some helpful tips:

Hydration: Drink plenty of water before, during, and after physical activity to avoid dehydration.

Sun protection: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an adequate SPF to protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays.

Appropriate clothes: Wear light, breathable clothing to help thermoregulate the body and protect yourself from excessive sunrays.

Appropriate times: Avoid exercising during the hottest part of the day (usually between 11:00 and 16:00) to reduce the risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Gradual: Start with a proper warm-up and gradually increase the intensity of your physical activity to avoid injury or excessive fatigue.

Summer offers a unique opportunity to exercise outdoors and benefit from its many health benefits. Exposure to the sun, fresh air, and connection with nature help improve our overall well-being. However, it is important to exercise safely, taking the right precautions to avoid problems related to heat and sun exposure. So, take advantage of this season and take care of yourself by practicing physical activity outdoors!

