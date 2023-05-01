To cleanse the fatty liver and purify it from bad habits, here is a little-known method. Science says so

A healthy and balanced diet and an active lifestyle are rules that we should all follow. But here is a recent study that can be very helpful for those suffering from this condition.

An increasingly widespread pathology that can sometimes develop into serious pathologies is fatty liver or steatosis. It’s about an excessive accumulation of fats inside the liver cells. When the weight of fat in the liver exceeds 5% of the body weight, it is called fatty liver disease.

This condition often appears between the ages of 40 and 60, and it seems that about 20/30% of the adult population suffers from it. In most cases it does not give symptoms and it is discovered in a completely causal way, by means of an abdominal ultrasound performed perhaps for some other situation. In the initial phase, however, steatosis could lead to pain in the upper right side of the abdomen, even if this symptomatology is often associated with inflammation of the colon. There is no pharmacological treatment against fatty liver, just change your eating habits and lifestyle. If before the “doors” everything seemed allowed by our body, at a certain point it becomes essential to take care of yourself through check and healthy habits.

To cleanse the liver fat and Purifying it starts with healthy habits

To ensure a long and peaceful existence far away it is essential to adopt precise rules that do not necessarily make us say goodbye to the pleasures of the table.

Follow a healthy and balanced diet it often helps us to know the true flavor of foods and to savor them in all their essence. To cleanse the liver and purify it of fat it is important to start by correcting bad habits. Therefore it will be necessary to reduce fats, alcohol and sugars, consume lots of fruit and vegetables, decrease the consumption of red meat and dairy products. As well as do more physical activity maintaining a healthy weight. It will also be necessary to follow the instructions of your doctor to restore correct liver function.

In addition to healthy nutrition, this root has incredible benefits according to science

According to a recent study, licorice may have beneficial effects in patients with fatty liver disease. In particular, the researchers evaluated the effects of licorice root supplementation on liver enzymes, fatty liver disease, metabolic and oxidative stress parameters. The protagonists of the study were 60 women with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, divided into randomly into 2 groups.

They were given 1,000 mg/day of licorice root extract powder or placebo for 12 weeks. At the beginning and at the end of the study, plasma levels of liver enzymes, blood glucose, lipid profile, parameters of oxidative stress and liver steatosis were measured. The women who received the licorice root powder had a significant improvement over the placebo group. Therefore it would seem that the integration of licorice combined with a healthy and active lifestyle can counteract fatty liver disease more effectively. Anyway it is always necessary to seek the opinion of your doctor, especially when you suffer from other pathologies and are taking medicines.