291 arrests, 108 officers injured

01 maggio 202315:57

The Black Bloc in action in Paris, the capital set on fire. The security measures put in place in many cities are impressive









Photogallery – May 1st of protests and clashes in France: several arrests



Tensions, clashes and even arrests in the processions for May 1st in France. Where the celebrations of the workers on their feast day have merged with the protest for the pension reform, despite its validation by the Constitutional Council and its promulgation on April 14th. At the Parisian march, where the “black blocks” were concentrated, more than half a million people marched through the streets. Reported 291 arrests across France, following the incidents that broke out in the demonstrations, during which 108 police officers and gendarmes were injured. Clashes between violent protesters and police also occurred in Nantes and Lyon. Several videos show officers whose clothes caught fire after being hit by Molotov cocktails.

Clashes with the police in Paris Large firecrackers were thrown at the police by dozens of black-clad demonstrators leading the May Day march from Place de la République in pouring rain. Several businesses were damaged, including banking and real estate agencies, shops and street furniture. “The prefect, given the damage, decided to intervene on the pre-procession to put an end to the incidents and separate the violent demonstrators from the union march,” the police said. In Paris, according to some sources, black blocs from Italy and the United Kingdom would also arrive to reinforce the ranks of the most violent demonstrators.

Hundreds of thousands of people therefore gathered en masse, on Labor Day, in many cities in France to vent their anger against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, with the unions promising not to stop fighting even after the signing of the law. Macron was met with shouts and insults as he toured the country defending reforms and relaunching his second term.

Violence also in Nantes and Lyon Clashes between violent demonstrators and the police took place in Nantes, in a march that attracted 17,500 people according to the police, about 80,000 according to the CGT union. Here too many black blacs mixed with the procession, throwing objects at the police who responded by shooting tear gas. Several cars were also set on fire in the city. Two arrests were also made in Lyon.

The marches took place amidst imposing security measures: 5,000 policemen deployed in Paris, 12,000 throughout the country. For the first time, the administrative courts have authorized the disputed use of drones, to ensure safety.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/mondo” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_mondo_1-maggio-2023-scontri-cortei-francia-arresti_64192307-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”mondo”,”1-maggio-2023-scontri-cortei-francia-arresti_64192307-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mondo”,”amp”] }}”>

news last-news“> Latest arrivals from Mondo {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}