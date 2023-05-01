Home » Tolls in the City of Buenos Aires increased 40%
Tolls in the City of Buenos Aires increased 40%

This Monday, the 40% increase for highway tolls in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA). This is the second tranche of increases that began last March, in which there was a 45% increase for highways for light vehicles and of the 65% for the Paseo del Bajo, road intended for heavy

In this way, the light cars to use the 25 de Mayo highway and the Perito Moreno they will have to pay $431.16 in non-peak hours y $611.03 in peak hours. for your part, andIn the Illia, the amount is $179.63 in non-peak hours and $254.03 in peak hours.

Toll workers erect barriers and call for greater security

In the case of motosOn the 25 de Mayo and Perito Moreno highways, the price is $179.63 during non-peak hours and $287.45 during peak hours. On the Illia highway it is $107.80 and $129.33 on the same schedule.

For the Heavy vehiclesMeanwhile, for the 25 de Mayo and Perito Moreno highways, the cost is around, depending on the axes, between $682.65 and $1,904.27 in non-peak hours, and between $2,335.40 and $4,239.63 in peak hours. For the Illia highway, the value ranges between $323.36 and $754.53 in non-peak hours, and between $437.08 and $2,119.82 in peak hours.

What is considered rush hour?

Is considered rush hour:

  • Monday to Friday in both directions from 7 to 11 and from 16 to 20.
  • On non-working days (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) it is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Province direction and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the center direction.
Work progresses to eliminate cash payment booths

The Telepase system is mandatory. At present, according to official information, 9 out of 10 vehicles that circulate on the City’s highways already have it. However, those who do not have the device must use the cash payment booths and will pay the amount plus an administrative charge, “which is double the value of the rate corresponding to the time, station, and vehicle category,” they reported. from Ausa, the Buenos Aires state company that manages the corridors.

Hit the pocket: increases for everyone in May

At the entrance to the Illia de Sarmiento and Salguero highway device reading portals already work. There, those who do not have the Telepass must enter the AUSA portal (https://cobranzas.ausa.com.ar/) to pay for their passes.

From the website they will be able to know the amount owed and pay it. In case of not making the payment within 30 days of having made the pass, a fine will be sent for dealing with toll evasion.

In a few months, if the deadlines set by the Buenos Aires Government are met, the Illia highway will no longer have cash payment booths, so that the passage of vehicles will be recorded by a gantry that has already been installed on the track, corresponding to the Free Flow system, which has cameras capable of reading license plates or Telepase devices from twelve meters away. This device already works on the Paseo del Bajo, which was inaugurated in 2019. After the removal of the booths, the width of the highway will be reduced.

